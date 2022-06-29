SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park has been a Siouxland tradition for 30 years and there are several performers and other activities to enjoy. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Saturday in the Park in one place.

Many find themselves struggling to find a parking space each year, so those who want to skip parking altogether can take advantage of Sioux City’s Public Transporation on Saturday. The route will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m. Pick up and Drop off will be in front of the Tyson Events Center main entrance and the south entrance of Grandview Park on 24th Street. Click here for the 2022 Saturday in the Park route map.

Sioux City Transit recommends purchasing your return ride token in advance, drivers will accept cash, but cannot make change.

Bus Fares:

Adult – $1.80 one-way trip or $3.60 round trip.

Student – $1.55 one-way trip or $3.10 round trip.

Senior Citizen and Disabled – $0.90 one-way trip or $1.80 round trip.

Children Under Five – Free with an adult.

Saturday in the Park will kick off at noon and conclude at 10:30 p.m. and, as always, the event is free. Food, drinks, and other items will be available for purchase during the event, including a 2022 edition of Saturday in the Park custom shirts.

The Kid’s Zone will operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and wristbands can be purchased for inflatables. Parents are recommended to have their children wear socks or bring socks with them because inflatables can get too hot for their feet. The zone will have entertainers, inflatables, food vendors, and other activities throughout the day.

The event will conclude with a firework show over Grandview Park, presented by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Performance Schedule

Abe Stage

10:15 PM The $ound In$urgent

9:15 PM Fetty Wap

7:30 PM Black Pistol Fire

6:15 PM Ghetto Socks + Jeff Spec + Chaix

5:00 PM The Impulsive

3:50 PM RenØ

3:00 PM Johnny Marz

2:00 PM Fall of Kings

12:30 PM C-Note / MIL Music

Main Stage

8:15 PM The Avett Brothers

6:15 PM Buddy Guy

4:30 PM Elle King

3:00 PM Daisy the Great

1:45 PM Doc Robinson

12:45 PM Artificial Stars

12:05 PM Servant Shop

12:00 PM National Anthem

2022 Food Vendors

Brightside Café & Deli

Burgers

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Fries, Onion Rings, Cheeseballs

Churros, Cheesecake Chimis

Fresh Aqua Frescas

Lemonade

Plant-Based Energy Drinks

Papa John’s

Pizza Slice (pepperoni, sausage & cheese)

Stapleton’s Tornado Funnel Cakes

Cheese Curds

Corn Dogs

Funnel Cakes

Jumbo Pretzel & Cheese

Chips & Cheese

Jumbo Freezies

Lemonade & Flavored Lemonade

Tornado Funnel Cakes

Funnel Cakes

Hand Dipped Corn Dogs

Fresh Battered Cheese Curds

Ribbon Fries

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones

Snow Cones

Hot Dogs

Nachos

Gyros & More

Gyros

Chicken Pita

Combo Pita

Veggie Pita

Salads

Lemonade

J & J Old Fashion Kettle Korn

Regular Kettle Corn (with white sugar)

Caramel Kettle Corn

Marco’s

Indian Tacos

Walking Tacos

Super Nachos

Taco Blizzard

Burritos

The Parthenon

Gyros

Chicken Gyros

Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyros

Greek Salads

Veggie Pitas

Godfather’s Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Whole Pizzas

Monkey Bread

Soft Beverages and Bottled Water

Made It Myself Shaved Ice (3 Locations – Main Stage, Kids Zone & Abe Stage)

Shaved Ice

Wild Island Lemonade

Cotton Candy

Smokin R’S BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Sampler

Homemade Sausage

Brisket

Ribs

Sweet Tea

Burrito Island

Island Drink Smoothies

Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade

Meat Nachos

Mini Donuts

Smash (The Abe Stage)

Fat Boy Burger

Cracklin’ Burger

Island Burger

Hot Cheeto Burger

Gyro

Cubano

Banh Mi

Pork Rinds, Garlic Pork Rinds

Smash Fries, Garlic Fries

Gobblestop Turkey Shop

Turkey Legs

Steak Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

Hamburger

Hot Dog & Bratz

Pork Chop

Chicken Strips

Fires & Ribbon Fries

Cheeseballs

Lemonade

Azapaza – Sioux City, IA

Azapaza is a small grassroots operation, that originated in Montreal Canada in 1999, and is now runs out of Sioux City. The business is family-run by musicians and artists who stay active in the community. The Saturday in the Park website states that their items are imported from India.

Bio Chi Institute (BCI), Mind & Body Connection – Sioux City, IA

BCI Institute students are back again this year to offer relaxing chair massages. Enjoy a chair massage in the shade or try Ashiatsu Bars on one of the tables. Massages start at $5.00.

Dyed Designs by Mary Jane – Sioux City, IA

Hand dyed wearable art, including hats, shoes, and more.

Jewelry Junkies – Sioux City, IA

Handmade jewelry that is made from seashells, leather, glass, epoxy, and turquoise. There will be necklaces, bracelets, anklets & most are adjustable.

Hello Madame – Sioux City, IA

Jewelry, shoes, dolls, bracelets, adult and kids’ dresses, and more; all hand-made and local.

Occult Creati0ns – Sioux City, IA

Occult Creati0ns features jewelry, spell jars, and lots of other things the Saturday in the Park website states is made with the intention to help others grow and heal.

The Expansion Center – Sioux City, IA

The Expansion Center is a new business on Historic 4th Street in Sioux City, focused on Mind, Body & Spirit. Merchandise includes teas, crystals, decks, books, candles, jewelry, yoga products, essential oils, singing bowls, and more.

Peacemaker Jewelry & Hillbilly Rock Shop – Sioux City, IA

Peace Maker & Hillbilly Rock Shop. Items featured include rare crystals, geodes, gems, fossils, tumbled, polished, slabbed, and a lot of handmade jewelry.

Davida Art Company – Vermillion, SD

Davida Art Company is a collective of SD artists that create handmade, artful items under one umbrella. Merchandise includes paintings, prints, ceramics, hand-dyed silks, jewelry, scarves, mosaics, coasters, trivets, greeting cards, kids’ things, bags and pouches, tea, soaps, and more.

Live Laugh and Shop – Sioux Center, IA

Features unique and one-of-a-kind items.

Sidekick Caricatures – Correctionville, IA

Have your caricature drawn by Kim Boyle who has 29 years of experience.

On the Rocks – Independence, LA

South Sioux City native crystal jewelry designer specializing in healing stone crystal jewelry. Hand-crafted wire and electroformed wearable art, with healing crystals.

Becky’s Jewelry Boutique, Mankato, MN

Becky’s Jewelry Boutique offers a variety of jewelry including hand-wrapped pendants with natural crystals & stones, rings, bracelets, earrings, and hair accessories. Becky also makes suncatchers, Chakra dream catchers, and more.

Christy’s Crystals – Mankato, MN

Crystals, stones, healing items, and other “shiny” things.

Cosmic Dyes – Linwood, KS

Hand-dyed clothing for children and adults from vendors with over 30 years of experience.

Custom Wood Artistry – Peever, SD

Wood plaques, trays, cribbage boards, and more. Custom made in the USA. Veteran owned.

Heatherly Studios – Sioux Falls, SD

Heather Cool is the artist behind Heatherly Studios, where she creates her mandala and mehndi-inspired artwork on wood and repurposed objects, incorporating unique dye and stain techniques. She also makes sewn accessories and offers prints and products featuring original designs.

Josina Supplies LLC – West Des Moines, IA

Unique African items are made from wood, soapstone, and Banana fiber.

Mystic Treasures – Schaumburg, IL

A diverse variety of products that are traditional from South America.

Sunny Day Creations – Ames, IA

Hand-dyed tees, dresses, and accessories for infants, youth, and adults. “Put some color in your life”

TJ’s Trove – Madison, SD

Earrings Galore! Leather earrings, laser-cut wood & acrylic earrings. Girl’s hair bows and accessories.

Terre Vici Bijoux Naturels – Des Moines, IA

Sarah Albracht is the artisan behind Terre Vici, a jewelry company where each piece is unique, with authentic gemstones and natural accents.

The Necklace Guys – Council Bluffs, IA

Specializes in anklets and necklaces.

For any questions call 712-277-2575.