SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Saturday in the Park‘s main stage performers has withdrawn due to COVID.

In an email sent to KCAU 9, Daisy the Great‘s team stated that they won’t be able to perform at the festival this Saturday due to the illness

Saturday in the Park posted on their Facebook page, “An update from artist Daisy the Great: ‘We are really sad to say Kel tested positive for covid and so we aren’t able to travel to Iowa to play this weekend.'”

A full statement from the band can be found on their Twitter page here.

Kelley Dugen, or Kel, is one of the bands lead vocalists alongside Mina Walker. Kel also plays the keyboard for the band.

Daisy the Great was one of the bands scheduled to perform on the main stage. Their performance was set for 3 p.m.

There is currently no word on whether or not there will be a performance added last minute to fill their slot or if shows afterward will be move forward.

The rest of Saturday in the Park is still scheduled to go on as planned. For a list of performances and other attractions, click here.