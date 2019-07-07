Saturday in the Park perform for the festival crowd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Saturday in the Park is back in Grandview Park and some people can’t get enough of the food, fun, and music.

This year, many bands performed on two different stages, giving more opportunities for local and major talent to connect with the crowds.

Con Brio flew in from San Francisco to perform at Saturday in the park for the second time. They said they looked forward to performing in front of th large crowd.

“We really shine in these types of environments. We love festivals. We love playing venues as well. But the festivals there’s usually a lot of good energy and a lot of good people,” said Con Brio.

This is the first time the Michigan Rattlers have ever visited Sioux City. This year they’re hoping to gain new fans at the festivals.

“These free festivals and this great civilian kind of park places are always fun and people that show up usually really care about music and want to have a good time and hear some music that they never heard before,” said Rattlers.

Towards the end of the night, George Thorogood and the Destroyers will rock the crowd followed by a music artist Flo-Rida. Hopefully providing people in Sioux City the variety of music they came for.