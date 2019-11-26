Santa’s House offers activities and chance to talk with Santa Claus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Siouxland folks welcomed a special guest to downtown Sioux City on Monday night. The annual lighted parade helping to welcome Santa Claus to his new home in the Ho-Chunk Centre.



This year Santa’s House is inside the Ho-Chunk centre where kids can come and visit and share their christmas wish list over the next few weeks.



This annual fundraiser for UnityPoint Health-St Lukes hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network has made a huge impact on Siouxland over the past three decades. It is something organizers hope to continue in their new location.



“Yeah this is a beautiful facility that we’ve gotten this year. We have been over at 409 Nebraska for the last couple of years. But we got offered this spot and I think we’re really lucky,” says co-chair Mary O’Brien



Santa’s House will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends this December.