Santa wishes everyone a merry Christmas

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Santa Claus addressed people all over the world and wished them a merry Christmas just before embarking on his annual journey around the globe.

From his hometown in Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland at the Arctic Circle, he reminded people to think of their loved ones and to find time for relaxation and friendships.

He said that many children told him that the pandemic has been tough for them.

“Among the wishes of toys and technology, there have been many hopes for a time together with parents, that is when things are done together,” Santa said.

Santa Claus’ original home lies in the mysterious Korvatunturi (“Ear Fell”) in Finnish Lapland.

Since the exact location is a secret only known to a chosen few, he decided to establish an office in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, in 1985.

Rovaniemi received the status of the Official Hometown of Santa Claus in 2010.