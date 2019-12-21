Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cancer patients at Arkansas hospital

Little Rock, AR (KARK) – A little holiday healing from the big man himself.

Mr. and Mrs.Claus roaming around the cancer wing at an Arkansas hospital before their big night.

The person behind the beard is working to spread a little more than just some holiday cheer.

The jingle of Kris Kringle fills the halls of UAMS in Little Rock.

Hand-in-hand, Santa and Mrs. Claus go door to door, but what’s behind the beard means so much more.

“All the trials and tribulations we’ve been through. She’s always been right there for me and that’s what Santa Claus is like,” said Butch King, cancer survivor.

Butch King is in remission from Leukemia.

Last year, he called the hospital home for the holidays.

Even bumped into his doctor along the way.

“The fact that he wants to pass on the happiness that he got to his friends who are going through chemotherapy is something that I’m just very glad to see happen,” said Muthu Veeraputhrian, UAMS doctor.

For Butch and his wife Debbie they say it’s simple, give patients just like him a reason to smile this season and some hope.

“My Christmas wish is to be home for Christmas. I have four children at home waiting for me,” said Elizabeth McGlumphy, cancer patient.

And hopefully, grant a wish like Elizabeth McGlumphy’s.

“It finally made my day. I’ve been a little lonely here,” said McGlumphy.

A sprinkle of Christmas cheer that hopefully will change the minds of cancer patients this time of year.

This is the first year Butch has done this and he says he was inspired by Santa Claus visiting the hospital when he was sick.