San Francisco supervisor calls for people making false, race-based 911 calls to be fined

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco city supervisor is calling for people to be fined for making false, race-based 911 calls.

He also would like to see city funds to be redirected from the SFPD to the Black community.

Over the past few years, we have seen dozens of viral videos displaying blatant racial discrimination in the form of people unnecessarily calling 911 on someone.

One San Francisco city supervisor wants these people to face harsh fines.

“At this point, because it’s leading to death and people being harmed, there should be some type of fine for using resources and leading to the harm of people from these phone calls,” Supervisor Shamann Walton, District 10, said.

The next step will be to draft legislation.

“Once the legislation has been drafted, we will introduce it formally with the Board of Supervisors. It will go to committee and we will have a hearing on the legislation,” Walton said.

Walton has also asked the Board of Supervisors to redirect SFPD funding to the Black community, an act that he says should be viewed as reparations.

“There is going to be a community-based process. We’ve talked to Black leadership and will talk about the injustice areas that they identify and then we will start talking about where resources will go once we go through the police department budget,” Walton said.

Walton hasn’t gotten much push back as of yet.

“I do imagine that that is coming. Particularly when we see where resources are going to be taken from and how we are going to utilize resources,” Walton said.