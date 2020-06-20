San Diego Zoo’s 7-week-old cheetah cub likes to play, pounce

Source: SAN DIEGO ZOO

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is hand-raising a 7-week-old cheetah cub, feeding her and simulating the grooming she would normally receive from her mother.

The female cub, which hasn’t yet been named, was born April 29 to first-time Mary Jane, and was an only cub. The zoo said that since cheetahs that give birth to just one cub generally cannot provide enough milk, the decision was made to hand-raise the cub.

The cub now weighs about five pounds and plays and pounces at an indoor nursery of the zoo’s animal care center.

The youngster will remain at the Safari Park for about three months and then will move to the San Diego Zoo, joining other cheetahs.