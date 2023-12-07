SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Sioux City has just two weeks remaining.

So far, more than $52,000 has been collected. That’s 40 percent of the agency’s goal. The nonprofit wants to raise $130,000, with all the money staying in the community.

There are multiple ways to donate. People can either put money into the red kettles at Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in the metro, or send a donation directly to The Salvation Army at PO box 783 Sioux City, Iowa 51102.