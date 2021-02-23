S.D. Representatives file articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hours after Gov. Kristi Noem announced she was calling on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign, members of the South Dakota House of Representatives filed a resolution proposing two Articles of Impeachment to remove Ravnsborg from office.

“The Attorney General has a special obligation to follow the laws and protect the public,” said Republican Representative Will Mortenson (District 24) in a statement. “Jason Ravnsborg’s actions and statements related to the death of Joseph Boever breached those obligations to the people of South Dakota, and he should be removed from office.”

BREAKING: Rep. Mortenson has filed article of impeachment against AG Ravnsborg. @keloland — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 23, 2021

Article XVI of the South Dakota Constitution grants the House of Representatives the sole authority to bring an impeachment action against a state official like the Attorney General. The resolution included two separate Articles of Impeachment, one concerning the crimes and misdemeanors that caused the death of Joseph Boever on September 12, 2020 and one concerning the statements and actions of Jason Ravnsborg in reporting the crime and the resulting investigation.

Just in: SD Rep. @WillMortenson , a Republican from Pierre, has filed two articles of impeachment which would remove South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg from his office. The resolution has bipartisan support- Democrat @RepJamieSmith of Sioux Falls is sponsoring it — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) February 23, 2021

Last week, Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, announced she had charged Ravnsborg with three 2nd-class misdemeanors.

The charges are operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change, and careless driving moments before the death of 55-year-old Highmore resident Joe Boever, who was struck and killed while walking on the shoulder of Highway 14 west of Highmore last September.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Noem added her support for the impeachment of Ravnsborg.