PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota would have a legal definition of sexual consent that could be used in rape proceedings, under legislation that has cleared the state House of Representatives.

Representatives voted 56-10 Thursday for HB 1287. It now moves to the Senate. That’s where a somewhat similar bill perished last year, after rolling through the House 70-0.

The new bill would define consent as “a person’s positive cooperation in act or attitude pursuant to the person’s exercise of free will.”

It would also require that “the perpetrator knows or reasonably should know” of the victim’s physical or mental incapacity or that the victim was incapable of giving consent because of “any intoxicating, narcotic, or anesthetic agent or hypnosis.”

Representative Tim Reed, R-Brookings, is prime sponsor for this year’s version. He also was prime sponsor last year.

Reed received criticism Thursday from Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish. She spoke against a feature in the new bill that would let some rapists petition to have their names removed from the state sex-offender registry. starting five years after the petitioner first registered.

Reed argued that the bill strengthens the law. “It’s not a free ticket to get off,” he said. “Judges have discretion.”

A fiscal note was required because the legislation creates a new class 4 felony, with an estimated effect of about 19 convictions per year and an estimated cost to the public of nearly $690,000 the first year. A class 4 felony is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $20,000.