SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — The RV Industry Association reports recreational vehicle shipments nationwide are up 11% compared to a year ago.

Here in Siouxland, campers and RV dealers said the popularity of recreational vehicles is not slowing down.

Buddy Lane Jr. has enjoyed his RV for five years. He uses it for camping at places like Scenic Park in South Sioux City. He said he and his wife bought the RV because their motor home was too small. He said he can’t imagine camping without it.

“Oh boy, back in the day when the children were little, we slept in tents and I’ll never do that again. Never,” he said.

Lane Jr. said RVs can be used for more than just camping.

“A lot of people might be living in them down the road for one thing and they’re pretty spendy,” he said. “People might have to live in them down the road the way the country is going.”

Matt Fedders is the owner of Fedders Marine and RV in Le Mars. He said sales to people like Buddy are up 30% since the start of the pandemic and most of that comes from first time RV buyers.

“They’re new to it. They might not even have a truck to pull their camper, so they park it at a permanent spot,” Fedders said. “So, there’s a lot of that going on too where we’ll actually just deliver a camper to a permanent site for the customer.”

While Fedders said some customers buy an RV as a permanent residence, a majority of sales are for recreational use.

Gene Maffit is responsible for campground operations at Scenic Park. He said the campground has seen a higher turnout over the last coof uple years and the pandemic played a role in that.

“During the time that COVID was going around, I think that people felt they could get out and explore and maybe do things they hadn’t done in the past,” he said.

Maffit said he has especially seen an uptick in new campers so far this summer.

“We have a certain number of our campsites that are reservable and a certain amount that are first come first serve, so it varies from day to day on whether or not we’re full, but pretty much weekends and holidays, we’re full,” Maffit said.

While Maffit said he thinks the sale of new RVs will level off soon, he said he’s hopeful the popularity of camping will remain strong in Siouxland.