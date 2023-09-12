SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — 47 contestants competed for a chance to win $1,500. What was the competition? Cinnamon rolls.

Credit: Maddie Schwenneker, Clay County Fair

Saige Rinken Smires of Royal, Iowa, received first place for her cinnamon rolls at the Clay County Fair on Monday. But cinnamon rolls aren’t the only foods competing for prizes.

The Clay County Fair also brought in 21 new foods for fairgoers to try during their visit, all competing in the “World’s Greatest County Fair Food” contest. The winner of that contest was the Chicken Flautas by Ormic Concessions, which was announced on Saturday.

Don’t worry, the World’s Greatest County Fair Food won’t be the last food competition, but time is running out. The Butchery’s Charcuterie Board Contest will be taking place on Wednesday at the Creative Living Center at 4 p.m.