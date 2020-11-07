Rock Valley lineman shocked in Oklahoma City while restoring power still in critical condition but improving, family says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Iowa lineman who was shocked Monday while helping restore power to the Oklahoma City metro says doctors are optimistic for his recovery.

Officials say a lineman working with OG&E was badly shocked while trying to restore electricity near N.W. 23rd and May Ave. on Monday.

Oklahoma City firefighters rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to a fundraising page set up for the family, Marshall Rosenblad was working on non-energized wire at the time, but he somehow came in contact with a live wire close by and was shocked.

“His coworkers are heroes in my book and reacted quickly,” said Kalli Rosenblad.

OG&E released the following statement:

“An assisting utility crew employee was injured in Oklahoma City earlier this afternoon. The assisting employee has been transported to the hospital for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and we are in contact with his home company to help in any way possible. Few details are known at this time. Safety in an integral part of the OG&E culture and we are working closely with the proper authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

MidAmerican Energy is providing financial support to the father of three.

According to an update on the fundraiser, Rosenblad’s doctors are working to wake him from the sedative paralysis to analyze his functions.

For those wishing to provide additional support, checks can be mailed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rock Valley, Iowa at 1821 14th St., Rock Valley, IA 51247.

In the check memo line, please include “MidAmerican Lineman Family Fund.”

You can also visit the CaringBridge fundraising page here. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

