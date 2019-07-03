Rock Rapids man charged after domestic dispute

A Rock Rapids man arrested for domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications.

Around 2:46 a.m., July 1, police responded to a domestic dispute at 2121 Goldfinch Avenue in Rock Rapids. Cory Van Tilburg, 40 of Rock Rapids was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute that led to violence.

According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Tilburg also tried obstructing the call to 911 made by the victim.

Tilburg was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications