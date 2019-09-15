Road closures in Yankton County, S.D. due to flooding

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Lots of roads in Yankton County are closed due to flooding.

The Yankton County Highway Superintendent and Yankton County Emergency Mangement want to let the public that these roads are currently closed:

431st Ave between North West Jim River Road and Stone Church Road

Stone Church Road between 431st Ave and 436th Ave

436th Ave between North West Jim River Road and 295th Street

SD Highway 46 at the James River

SD Highway 46 at the James River North East Jim River Road at SD Highway 46 and Highway 81

SD Highway 81 at the James River

SD Highway 81 at the James River South West Jim River Road between SD Highway 81 and 303rd Street

North East Jim River Road between SD Highway 81 and 303rd Street

303rd Street at the Jim River (Johnson Bridge)

Portions of South Jim River Road

Walshtown Road between 308th Street and 309th Street (near WNAX)

Fleegs Bridge on 309th Street

446th Ave is closed between the City of Mission Hill to 309th Street

According to the press release, they would like the public to avoid these roads and bridges so first responders and resident’s lives are not being put at risk.

The press release also noted that there is a heavy fine for driving around road closed barriers.

To stay up to date with all the road closures in Yankton County, click here for an interactive flooding and road closure map.