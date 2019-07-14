SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s nothing sweeter than a child’s smile.

Many kids were cheesing big on Saturday, July 13, at the 56th annual Rivercade Smile Contest held at the Southern Hills Mall. Close to 100 kids ranging from age 3 to 12 lined up to see who had the best smile and 16 of them will march in Wednesday’s Parade to show those pearly whites. Organizers say events like these are what Rivercade is all about.

“Rivercade is a family fun event and this the epitome of it, you know, we got families out here, grandparents out here, aunts and uncles, we’ve got these beautiful little kids and all they’re gonna do is give us is their best Rivercade smile,” Phil Claeys, the Rivercade coordinator stated.

Rivercade will also be holding its annual kids karaoke contest at 2 p.m. over at Fleet Farm on Sunday, July 14.