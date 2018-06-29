Ring finder ‘saved the day’ after couple loses wedding band during beach ceremony

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – After a couple traveled hundreds of miles to the South Carolina coast to get married on a beach, they realized during the ceremony that one of the wedding bands fell and got lost in the sand

Ashley and Craig Beaver traveled from Ohio, and got married in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Ashley said during the ceremony she heard her mother ask, “Did you drop it?” That’s when she realized the ring bearer, Ashley’s 10-year-old son, dropped the wedding band.

“We were all in shock when it first happened,” said Ashley. “It was just so quick and we didn’t know what to do.”

Ashley and Craig continued with the ceremony, but when they finished, everyone began digging for the ring. Craig was looking online to find a local person with a metal detector, and that’s when he came across a man named Jim Wren, who’s a member of the Ring Finders organization.

“We called him and he said he’d be there in 10 minutes,” said Ashley. “He didn’t even seem like he was bothered by the fact that we called him and took him away from his dinner.”

Jim Wren started with Ring Finders in 2015, and he’s returned 67 rings since.

“I’ve had grown men and women crying on my shoulder when I give them that ring back,” said Wren. “It’s very special to the individual and it just makes them happy.”

Wren said when he got to the beach to meet Ashley and Craig, it only took him two minutes to find their ring.

“We were ecstatic!” said Ashley. “My mom and I were hugging the whole time and were so excited.”

The Beaver family went back to Ohio Thursday morning, and they said they were so thankful Wren was able to turn their wedding panic into a happy ending. Wren said he didn’t charge the couple one penny for finding the ring, and everyone agreed he “saved the day.”