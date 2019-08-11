Rides of a lifetime

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three historic planes that helped the US win the second World War are now on display at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Fi-Fi, one of only two still working B-29 Bomber aircraft, took to the skies Saturday morning with a lucky few Siouxland passengers.

The aircraft departed from Gate 5 at the Sioux Gateway Airport with two groups of ten for a once in a lifetime flight. We spoke with some of the riders about their experience.

“It was unbelievable, once in a lifetime experience, it was amazing,” said Kysa Moore, a cockpit passenger.

“Unbelievable experience, I mean, being in a vintage aircraft like that, there’s only two… it’s an unbelievable experience, you actually have to be there in order to experience it,” said Austin Den Hoed, a rear passenger.

Fi-Fi will be doing more tours and flights on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.