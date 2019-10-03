Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for new Bryant Elementary School

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some of the younger students in Sioux City are enjoying a brand new school this fall.

On Wednesday, Bryant Elementary held its official ribbon cutting.

The $24 million school replaced the former building that was over 100 years old.

The new building includes many updates that the previous school was missing.

“What makes it all worthwhile, all the work and all the effort of so many people going into this is to actually get in here and see in the building, see our students and our teachers being able to use these new facilities and how much they all appreciate and enjoy it,” said Jeremy Saint, a Sioux City School Board Member.

The school district is also in the process of building a new Hunt Elementary School. The building was originally built in 1906 and was just demolished this summer.