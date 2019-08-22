Ribbon cutting held for Everette Apartments in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another green ribbon was cut in Sioux City tradition Thursday.

The Everette Affordable Housing Apartments are officially complete.

Twenty new apartments are ready to help Sioux City’s growing population.

The apartment building was built back in 1888 and used to be Everette Elementary School.

All the chalkboards are still in the apartments honoring it’s rich Sioux City history.

“We really do care about Sioux City. Sioux City has been an amazing community to work with they are very open to the developers that want come in and improve the community and we get to provide affordable housing for families in nice neighboorhoods like this that need it ,” Darin Smith with Arch Icon Development said.