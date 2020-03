DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A retired public school teacher is making a bid to become the next person to hold the Iowa House District 14 seat in Des Moines.

Bob Henderson filed his nomination papers for the seat that is currently held by Democrat Tim Kacena, who beat Henderson in a 2018 race but has said he will not be seeking re-election.

Henderson is currently working as a Regional Director for U.S. Senator Charles Grassley.