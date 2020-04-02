Residents cheer return of Marshall County Courthouse dome

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Residents gathered in downtown Marshalltown to cheer the return of the dome atop the tornado-damaged and time-ravaged Marshall County Courthouse.
Streets around the courthouse were lined Tuesday with cheering people with some shoulder to shoulder despite warnings about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dome and building were damaged by a tornado that tore through Marshalltown on July 19, 2018, injuring several people.
Falling debris broke three courthouse sprinkler lines, resulting in a flood of water entering the structure.
The tornado damage exposed rot and wear and tear that needed repair.
The building is more than 130 years old.