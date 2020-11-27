Repairs ongoing to Iowa streetlights damaged by August storm

Nick Meyer, left, and Logan Berns lift a replacement streetlight into place in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Meyer and Berns are linemen with MJ Electric in Iron Mountain, Mich., which has been contracted by Alliant Energy for storm repairs. Alliant Energy representatives say they are still evaluating street lights in need of repair or replacement and estimate that thousands will be replaced. (Liz Martin /The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of streetlights still need to be repaired in the Cedar Rapids area months after they were broken when a derecho tore through Iowa.

The Gazette reports that Mayuri Farlinger, the director of operations for Alliant Energy in the region, did not have an estimate as to how long it’ll take to repair the lights.

The utility prioritized restoring power to homes and businesses after the Aug. 10 derecho.

Logan Berns lines up the lantern over a fiberglass pole during installation in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Berns is a lineman with MJ Electric in Iron Mountain, Mich., which has been contracted by Alliant Energy for storm repairs. Alliant Energy representatives say they are still evaluating street lights in need of repair or replacement and estimate that thousands will be replaced. (Liz Martin /The Gazette via AP)

Logan Berns wires a streetlight before installation in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Berns is a lineman with MJ Electric in Iron Mountain, Mich., which has been contracted by Alliant Energy for storm repairs. Alliant Energy representatives say they are still evaluating street lights in need of repair or replacement and estimate that thousands will be replaced. (Liz Martin /The Gazette via AP)

Streetlight repairs began at the end of October and crews have been out in “full force” to repair them, he said. The company’s crews and contractors have fixed hundreds of streetlights.

Alliant says it has 12 two-person crews dedicated for streetlight repairs in every quadrant of the city.