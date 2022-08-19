NEWTON, Iowa — An event organized by two of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies featured an Iowa congresswoman and many strong opinions about the state of America.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks headlined the America First town hall Thursday, which was held in her congressional district at Legacy Plaza in Newton. The event was put together by the America First Policy Institute, whose leaders include former acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker and former WWE CEO Linda McMahon.

Miller-Meeks led off the event by expressing her opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, a piece of legislation passed along party lines and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier in the week.

“Iowans are struggling to make ends meet. I know, because I’ve visited them in every county in my district,” Miller-Meeks said. “Now is not the time for another government spending bill and we need common sense solutions that work.”

Many of the solutions discussed at the town hall emphasized the need for harsher security at the United States-Mexico border.

“The Biden administration appears to be unwilling to do anything to stop the flow of people and illicit drugs across our southern border,” Whitaker said.

“The immigration crisis is so severe that every state has become a border state,” Miller-Meeks claimed.

This was the inaugural America First town hall, but McMahon and Whitaker plan to take their program all across the country this year.