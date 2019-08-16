Rep. King’s GOP & Democrat opponents respond to his recent comments on abortion

Northwest Iowa Representative Steve King is drawing bi-partisan backlash for questioning whether there would be any people left on earth if not for rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said during a talk with Central Iowa Voters Wednesday.

Those comments came while King shared his thoughts about not allowing rape and incest victims to obtain abortions.

King’s Republican and Democratic challengers are quick to denounce those remarks.

State Senator Randy Feenstra tweeting, “ King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message and damage our cause.”

Jeremey Taylor also releasing a statement saying his comments “put Republican control of this seat and our ability to take back Congress in jeopardy.”

The lone democrat running in the 4th District said Iowans don’t believe in the extremism King represents.

“Well, I mean his words are just abhorrent and they don’t reflect the values of this district and it’s just another of a long line of his controversial statements that ultimately hurt this district. And it’s getting really tiresome,” Iowa Congressional Candidate J.D. Scholten said.

King is currently serving his 9th term as Iowa’s 4th District Congressman. This isn’t the first time King’s comments have drawn criticism from both parties. House Republicans stripped him of his committee assignments in January after he asked why the term ‘white supremacist’ is offensive.