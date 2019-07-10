Rep. King joins lawmakers in calling for good faith negotiations between AT&T/DirecTV and Nexstar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Congressman Steve King has joined other lawmakers in asking AT&T/DirecTV to negotiate with Nexstar, “in good faith”, to end a blackout.

On July 3rd AT&T/DirecTV dropped network and local community programming for Nexstar-owned stations impacting viewers in 97 markets across the country, including in Siouxland.

King serves as representative for Iowa’s 4th District, covering the northwest part of the state. He joins South Dakota Senator John Thune and seven other lawmakers in calling for good faith negotiations.

Rep. King says in a July 10 letter to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Nexstar’s Perry Sook that the blackout is “threatening a continuing harm to Siouxland’s access to critical local news…”

He continues by saying that he understands negotiations are ongoing but that the effect the blackout is having on Iowans should be the most important concern.

King states, “The removal of local affiliates has already caused detriment to subscribers, including those in my district, and it is my strong request that this dispute be favorably resolved in the interest of paying customers without undue delay.”

KCAU 9 is owned by Nexstar. More information on the blackout can be found by clicking here.