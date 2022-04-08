DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa boat owners will need to renew their registration for their boats before the end of April.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), more than 231,000 boat registrations are set to expire before April 30.

When a boat is registered, the registration lasts for three years. Fees collected from registration are used by the state to support water trails, create navigation enforcement, control aquatic invasive species, and provide boater education/safety.

Iowa county recorders are in control of boat registrations, and to renew, boat owners need to bring their current registration to the office. Nonresidents who want to register in the state should go to the county they use their boat the most.

Boat owners who have purchased from a private seller also need to bring in signed registration and switch the title of the boat to themselves.

Unregistered boats are not allowed on Iowa waters.

Learn more about boat registering on the DNR’s website.