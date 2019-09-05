Releases remain high after one of the wettest Augusts

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – August was one of the wettest along the Missouri River, leading to another month of above-average runoff.

Precipitation in August was more than 150 percent of normal in eastern Montana, parts of North Dakota, much of South Dakota and Nebraska, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They said the precipitation made it the wettest August on record for Fort Randall and Gavins Point and the second-wettest for Sioux City.

The 2019 runoff forecast for the upper basin is 54.6 million acre-feet (MAF), which would be the second-highest runoff in the record. The only year that would surpass it would be 2011 runoff of 61.0 MAF. The runoff at Oahe, Fort Randall, Gavins Point, and Sioux City was 27.3 MAF with 30 MAF forecast by the end of the year.

The flood control zone is currently 9.5 MAF full of the 16.3 MAF total.

John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said that due to the high reservoir levels and expected above-average runoff, release from dams will remain high through possibly November to ensure all flood waters are gone by the start of the 2020 runoff season. Remus also said Gavins Point Dam’s releases will remain nearly double the average.

“System releases from Gavins Point Dam are currently 70,000 cfs, which is nearly twice the average release for this time of the year,” Remus said.

While the six mainstem power plants generate an average of 1003 million kWh of electricity in August, this year, this year they generated 1540 million kWh. The power plants are projected to generate 13.4 billion kWh of electricity this year.