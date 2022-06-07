(WJW) — It was supposed to be the most magical day of their lives.

Unfortunately for one couple at Disneyland Paris last week, a marriage proposal went south after a park employee interrupted their moment.

Now Disney is apologizing for how the worker handled the situation after a video of the incident went viral.

“We regret how this was handled,” a spokesperson from Disney told Newsweek. “We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

The video, which was originally posted on Reddit, showed a man getting down on one knee in front of his love. That’s when the employee can be seen grabbing the ring box and shooing them away from the platform situated right in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

The user who posted the video said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform prior to the incident.

In the video, onlookers can be heard booing the employee.