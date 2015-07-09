Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Lawton cancer survivor releases her seventh book
Top Stories
Farmers see some relief from USDA
Murder trial in Mollie Tibbetts case delayed until November
Canadian company expands plans for former Cabela’s property in Nebraska
South Dakota’s teacher pay raise plan struggles to deliver
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Great Bear Camera
Stensland Dairy Calving Barn
Lehrman Simmentals Calving Barn
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 21, 2019
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 20, 2019
Bellvue homes to be razed from flooding, but it’s uncertain who will pay the bill
Three serious Missouri River levee breaches in Iowa closed
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
Lifestyle
Cooking with Fareway
About Us
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
Regional News
Hy-Vee recalls pasta salad due to possible contamination
Suicide rates on the rise; how you can stop them from climbing
Ivanka Trump makes stop in Iowa, speaks with state leaders
Train bridge near Little Sioux collapses
Iowa Family Fights To Get Their Daughter Access To Cannabis Oil
More Regional News Headlines
Some Laundry Pods More Dangerous Than Others, Study Shows
Boy Scouts Lift Ban On Gay Troop Leaders And Employees
Medicare Funding Cuts At Winnebago Hospital Due to Patient Neglect
Air Force Team Ready to Help; Ushers Horse Off RAGBRAI Route
Six Generation Nebraska Farmers Recognized For Their Family Tradition
Le Mars Veteran Hangs Controversial Sign About Gay Marriage
Endangered Cacti Species In Sioux City Creating A Prickly Problem For City Plans
Union Group Joins Some Lawmakers In Suing Gov. Branstad
Supreme Court’s Marriage Decision Could Impact 2016 Presidential Race
Last Call For Big Ideas, Onward Yankton Contest Winding Down