Regional competition encourages small business growth in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hoping to help continue new businesses to expand here in Northwest Iowa, the regions ‘Dream Big Grow Here’ competition offers 5 entrepreneurs a shot at $7,000 worth of prize money.

Economic Development Specialist, Renae Billings says, “Economic divisions in northwest Iowa continue to partner for opportunities like this to help entrepreneurial activity and support small business growth in our region.”



But it’s more than just funding this competition and the region has to offer.

Billings says, “It’s important to offer a creative supportive culture, we offer a networking opportunities, business and technical assistance and access the capital. There’s just a lot of opportunity here in our region.”

Small Business owner, Melinda Nasers says, “Small town people love to shop small town, it used to be going to the mall and that atmosphere, but now they want to support their local businesses.”

Each business created a booth to showcase their business and gave a 6 min presentation to a panel of judges.

After careful deliberation, ultimately the owner of Grace Boutique in Sibley took home the grand prize of $4,000.

Nasers says, “It’s hard to describe it’s surreal. If you qualify to participate, do it. Even if you don’t win, you’re going to learn.”