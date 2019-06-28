Regents: South Dakota schools, universities request $91M

The money is being used for completing projects they say are high-priority

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The state’s public universities and schools are asking the South Dakota Board of Regents for nearly $91.2 million to complete projects they say are high-priority. The Argus Leader reported that the institutions’ requests for 2021 were made during informal budget hearings Wednesday. Here’s a look at what the schools and universities are planning to do with the money:

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES AND TECHNOLOGY: The school said it needs $49,880,786 for a Mineral Industries Building to become the hub of regional industrial, academic and governmental collaboration related to mineral industries.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY: Asked for about $2.4 million in base funds and a further $20 million payment to build a bioprocessing pilot plant and a public-private partnership. It wanted another $275,000 for continued support of the school’s rural veterinary program in collaboration with the University of Minnesota. The school also wanted to build a Teaching and Learning STEM Innovation Lab, costing nearly $254,682 in base funding, and $500,000 in one-time funds. Lastly, the school requested about $100,173 for a rural technology program to boost broadband access and address the critical need for workforce development.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA: The university wanted a one-time amount of $10 million or an annual debt service amount of $735,818 to build a new health science building.

BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY: Asked for $520,271 to build a Sustainability Research Center to encourage students to address local and worldwide problems with economically, environmentally and socially sustainable solutions. Another $521,602 was requested to create a Rural K-12 Improvement Research-Practice Partnership to support teachers and students.

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY: Requested $396,073 for a Cyber Cync Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center to foster technological entrepreneurship and to serve as a business startup hub, and $634,638 to launch a three-year pilot project to increase student success and retention.

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY: Asked for $154,577 for an initiative called the Prospering Ones, which will help Native American communities prepare high school students for a successful college career. The initiative will provide in-person outreach in rural schools, develop a collaborative leadership program and increase on-campus advisers to help Native American students transition from high school to college life.

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND AND VISUALLY IMPAIRED: It requested $20,000 in base funding for “access technology” to give students full access to curriculum and classroom materials. The school wants to use more tactile systems for readers who use braille and magnification systems for readers who need print enlarged.

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF: The school is relocating and needs to settle before requesting additional funding, school officials said in a statement.