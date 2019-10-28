Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts Fall Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures might be dipping, but with the changing leaves and light breeze outside on Sunday, it was still very much fall out there.

That’s why Redeemer Lutheran Church in Morningside celebrated with a fall festival for families. Kids got to take part in fun seasonal activities like pumpkin painting and bobbing for apples.

“They also have a lot of fun, and just know there’s a lot of joy and awesome opportunities here at Redeemer,” said Sarah Rethwisch, the church’s Director of Education.

Redeemer plans to host a similar event come Christmas time.