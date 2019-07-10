Red Cross in need of blood donations

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The American Red Cross is putting out an emergency call for blood donations. They say that donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations coming in.

The call for all blood types comes after they had fewer blood donors and blood drives in the last week. AAA reported that a record high of 49 million people took trips during the Fourth of July week, leading to the Red Cross taking in 17,000 fewer blood donations.

“Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures and blood donors play a critical role in ensuring there are enough products on the shelves to help patients in need,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer, American Red Cross. “Each day, kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced to the emergency room and mothers experiencing complicated childbirths rely on lifesaving blood. We need the public’s help today to ensure we have enough blood to meet these dire needs.”

All blood types are needed especially those with type O. Type O negative and positive donors are urged to make a “Power Red” donation if possible. Power Red donations are a concentrated dose of red blood cells.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To find a blood drive near you, click here. You can also use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Lifeserve Blood Center said that while the American Red Cross is struggling with donations, they and the hospitals they serve do not have a risk of local blood shortages.