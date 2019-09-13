Record-breaking number of females run Iowa caucus campaigns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Women are taking a larger role in 2020 than any previous presidential cycle.

Here in the heartland, seven women have earned the title of Iowa state director on Democratic presidential campaigns. That’s an all-time high, that many women say is necessary for their voices to be heard.

“You know the way the men have been doing it for such a long time has not really benefited everyone and so I feel like as a marginalized group we can bring a fresh perspective and bring to light those issues that might have been overlooked in the past,” says campaign volunteer Katy Themm.

In the past three caucus cycles, just three women have held the same title on Democratic caucus campaigns in the state.