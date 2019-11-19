Recently donated pet oxygen mask saves Le Mars dog after fire

A Le Mars home was heavily damaged in a fire Monday afternoon, but authorities say a new donation helped save an unresponsive dog found inside the home.

Le Mars Fire Rescue were called to the home on 208 6th Street in SW Le Mars around 4:15 Monday afternoon for a report of a kitchen fire in the home.

When fire crews arrived, the owner was outside the home but said his dog was still inside. Firefighters entered the home and found the kitchen engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found the owner’s dog while ventilating the rest of the home.

Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper said the dog was not responsive when firefighters brought him out of the house, but once they applied a recently donated pet oxygen mask, the dog began to come around. The dog was transported to a local vet for further care.

Firefighters say the home sustained at least $35,000 of damage in the kitchen. They say the cause of the fire was accidental. A large plastic container was left on top of the stove when the burner was inadvertently turned on. Chief Schipper said the flames from the plastic container quickly spread to the cabinets and ignited the rest of the kitchen.

The home is unable to occupied at this time due to the extensive smoke damage throughout.