Rebo’s offering Thanksgiving meal to those with nowhere else to go

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thanksgiving Day, most folks will be with family and friends for dinner, but not everyone has that chance.

That is why Rebo’s will again be offering a Thanksgiving feast to anyone without a place to call home next Thursday.

It all started four years ago when the restaurant decided we wanted to help folks who didn’t have a place to go for dinner. Brian Rees said the first time happened spur of the moment as they wanted to give back to the community. They’ve since created a Facebook group called Bettering Siouxland.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for people to come and go as they get a Thanksgiving meal free of charge. Rebo’s can be found at 1107 4th St in Sioux City.

Last year, Rebo’s served between 400 and 500 people.

Julie Ebel and Brian Rees were in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk about the event.