Reba announces Sioux Falls stop in April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Grab your FANCY concert clothes, and get ready for the queen of country music. Reba McEntire is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The three-time Grammy winner and Kennedy Center honoree is hitting the road in 2020. The PREMIER Center hasn’t announced Reba’s concert yet, but her website lists her playing the venue on Sunday, April 26th.

“I’m so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven’t been to in a while!” Reba said.

Tickets for select dates will go on sale Friday, November 22. A special presale starting Tuesday, November 19 will be available to members of Reba’s official mailing list. Reba hasn’t announced when tickets for her Sioux Falls show will go on sale.

Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards and a GMA Dove Award. The Grand Ole Opry member has also received the Andrea Bocelli Foundation Humanitarian Award, Leadership Music Dale Franklin Award, the Music Biz Chairman’s Award, the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress and membership into the Horatio Alger Association, in addition to other philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2018, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame presented Reba with the inaugural Career Maker Award for her significant influence on the songwriting careers of Nashville songwriters. She also joined an elite group of creators as one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients for her lifetime artistic achievements.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. She joins the voice cast of Fox Animation’s Spies in Disguise – set to hit theaters December 25 – alongside Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rachel Brosnahan.