SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra and his wife Lynette will host “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” on Dec. 9.

The event in the B.J. Haan Auditorium at Dordt University will start at 9 a.m.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, pastor Ryan Binkley, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be at the event.