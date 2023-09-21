SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the weather wasn’t ideal for taking a bike ride on Thursday, a major addition to Cone Park for cyclists is making progress

Sioux City Parks and Rec received the ramps that will be a part of the new mountain bike trail at Cone Park.

“You have to go over 6 hours to find something, and this happens to be right here in our backyard here in Sioux City. So, this is going to be really cool for all ages and families and it’s going to be a much-needed attraction for Siouxland,” Byrnes said.

The project is set to be completed in different phases so citizens can use part of the new trails before all the construction is finished.

The scheduled completion date is May 15, 2024.