DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A railroad crossing north of Dakota City will be closed for part of next week.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a release that they will be working on the railroad crossing at the US-75/US-77 junction one mile north of Dakota City starting Monday at 8 a.m. The crossing will repoen Thursday, September 26 at 6 p.m.

Crews will be making repairs at the crossing.

Drivers will be detoured using N-110.