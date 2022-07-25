POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) — The second day of this year’s RAGBRAI kicked off Monday with another stop in Siouxland.

After starting in Sergeant Bluff, the riders have already biked more than 70 miles from Ida Grove just to get to Pocahontas.

Riders said that the camaraderie of the event is what draws them back every year.

Linus Hahn and his wife came from Sioux Falls to take part in RAGBRAI for the 15th year. He said he loves sharing this experience with thousands of other riders

“Oh, it’s just a fun time, getting together with a whole lot of people that like doing the same type of thing,” Hahn said. “It’s just fun to be out here in Iowa.”

It’s not just the riders who are having fun. Scott Meister is a driver for a group of riders from Iowa City. He said RAGBRAI is a unique experience for more people than just riders.

“It’s bringing everybody together, not just our own team, but meeting other bikers and even other drivers,” Meister said. “There’s a camaraderie with drivers on RAGBRAI.”

The city of Pocahontas found out in January they would get to host part of RAGBRAI. Debby Eaton is the chairwoman of the city’s RAGBRAI hospitality committee. She said the community came together to celebrate this great event.

“We have had all the religions come together,” Eaton said. “We’ve had all ages come together, and we’ve had the school children making posters to welcome the bikers in. We’ve had a lot of people opening their homes and it’s just an amazing opportunity.”

The riders kick off Day 3 of RAGBRAI on Tuesday with a 56-mile ride to Emmetsburg.