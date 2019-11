SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Here’s something that will warm folks up. RAGBRAI registration opens on Monday.



That’s a few days ahead of schedule. Organizers say they moved the date up after a competing bike ride was announced.

Both RAGBRAI and the new Iowa’s Ride are scheduled for July 19th through the 25th. Iowa’s Ride is already open for registration and has announced that it’s route will be across northern Iowa.



RAGBRAI will release its route after the first of the new year.