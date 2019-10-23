Racist vandalism in Iowa State University residence hall

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State University police are looking into racist vandalism found at a residence hall.

A sign with the floor’s nickname, Bean Floor, had been changed into a slur against Mexican-Americans.

Ten days after the slur was nailed to the wall, a student advisor posted a flyer asking students for feedback on how to make the hall better.

That’s when another racial slur was posted in Bean Hall.

“I think if Iowa State and the residence halls want to be an inclusive and diverse place, we can’t have any tolerance for anything. They don’t belong in these spaces,” Lilian Delgado a community student advisor said.

Iowa State Univesity officials said that fostering a welcoming community is a top priority.