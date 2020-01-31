Puppy Bowl XVI set to take place February 2

(KCAU) – This year’s Puppy Bowl XVI will feature 96 puppies from 61 different shelters, representing over 25 states across the United States.

Puppy Bowl XVI will be bigger than before due to how many puppies will be participating.

There will also be five furry friends that have special needs, including a three-legged puppy, two hearing-impaired puppies, one blind and hearing impaired puppy, and a puppy with a deft palate.

Not only will there be puppies from shelters across the United States, but there will also be more international puppies than previous years from Canada (Cartagena, Colombia, and Toronto), and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The puppies will be competing for the fame and fan-voted title of Bissel MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), as well as the coveted Chewey Lombarky Trophy.

The puppies can also win the fan-favorite Underdog Award.

The Puppy Bowl XVI welcomes new and improved team colors for Team Ruff and Team Fluff from yellow and green to ‘Bark Blue’ and ‘Tail Mary Tangerine’.

For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl fans can tune-in to the Geico Puppy Bowl Draft to get an early look at the top picks for Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Crowds can go to the Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages while also following the action from players in real-time on Animal Planet’s Twitter and Instagram feeds.

You can also tune into Animal Planet on February 1, for “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III”, which will feature more than 60 adoptable dogs ranging in age from three-years-old to 14-years old.

The Puppy Bowl XVI will air on Animal Planet Sunday, February 2, at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CST).

The Dog Bowl will air on Animal Planet Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CST).