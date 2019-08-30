Puppy Alert: Friday pets has never been cuter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet Dymond, an adorable 8 week old lab and Saint Bernard mix looking for a good home.

Dymond will likely grow to be rather large, so it’s expected that she go to a home with a backyard, rather than an apartment.

Whoever gets this pooch is one lucky dog themselves, Dymond is not only adorable, but also well mannered and very sweet.

For information of where you can go to adopt Dymond or one of Siouxland Animal Adoption Rescue’s other cats or dogs, go to there website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.