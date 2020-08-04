Public submits ideas for Mississippi flag

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the over 1,800 proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag and posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History web site. The state recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist and a nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Magnolias and stars. Beer cans, crawfish and guitars. A Gulf Coast lighthouse. Elvis Presley and Kermit the Frog. All appear on proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag.

Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist.

A commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted nearly 2,700 proposals. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History posted those to its website Monday.

By early September, commissioners will choose a single design to put on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot.

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the over 1,800 proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag and posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History web site. The state recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist and a nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the over 1,800 proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag and posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History web site. The state recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist and a nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the over 1,800 proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag and posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History web site. A nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

A member of the state Department of Archives and History prepares a handout of materials on how to design a flag for members, following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Members Sherri Carr Bevis, left, T.J. Taylor, center and J. Mack Varner, confer following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The banner was the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem on it. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Latest Stories