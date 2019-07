SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposal increasing city sewer rates is still on track to go into effect August 1.

The measure increases commercial and domestic sewer rates by three percent and all other rates by 10 percent.

The council previously discussed a more aggressive fee structure for industrial and sister-city users, but because upcoming budgets were already in place, they agreed to back off that proposal.

The current measure still needs additional approval before it can go into effect.