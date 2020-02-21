Projects around Siouxland progress during cold winter months

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- We’ve had a mild winter here in Siouxland, not to much snow and freezing cold temperatures. This has helped construction projects around the area progress and stay on time for completion.

“We’re at the halfway point. It’s been four months since we started and another four months until completion and it’s going along fantastic,” said Dirk Lohry the

President of the Siouxland Expo Board.

Construction on the 100,000 square foot building off interstate 29 is hard to miss.

“It’s going to be a great place for expos, for soccer, for recreational activities, it’s a great thing for Sioux City. It’s also going to bring in more people for tourism to Sioux City,” said Lohry.

The Siouxland Expo Center broke ground in June of 2019. The project is at its halfway point as construction workers power through the winter months.

“There’s still a lot of outside work that needs to be done so really nasty weather could impact us a bit but there’s going to be a lot of things that can proceed no matter what kind of weather we get, like on the inside work once we get it dried in,” said Joel Jarman the V.P., General Manager at L&L Building.

The next steps are getting electrical and plumbing started.

“Also, we’ll have the fire sprinkler system put in and things like that and then a lot of your concrete work will begin as well,” said Jarman.

The Expo Center is part of Sioux City’s, state-approved, reinvestment district project. A new hotel at the Sioux City Convention Center, the Warrior Hotel project and development at Virginia Square are also part of the more than 100-million dollar project.

“Winter has been very nice to us we don’t always have that. So, in the construction world so we were able to hardly take any days off. It’s a very exciting time to be able to add this amount of housing units downtown and as we know to add more units downtown is going to make business and retails shows thrive as well,” said Alexcia Boggs the Director of Development at Ho-Chunk Capital.

The Siouxland Expo Center is set to reach its completion in July. Then on Virginia Street, multi-use apartments and the hotel are expected to be completed by early summer.